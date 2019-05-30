Police and fire officials help elderly woman cross busy Savannah street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police and Savannah Fire and Rescue recruits put smiles on drivers’ faces this afternoon when they stopped traffic at a busy intersection.

Anne Robinson witnessed members of both departments stop vehicles at Eisenhower and Seawright Drive to make sure an elderly woman using a walker got across the street safely.

“You could tell she really needed the help because she was having some real difficulty with mobility, and so they literally stopped traffic just to help this woman across the street,” Robinson said.

They even gave the woman a bottle of water to drink while she waited for the bus.

“It was so cool to catch public safety going out of their way for this lady,” Robinson said. “This makes me more than happy to pay my taxes!”

Robinson said she waited to make sure the woman got on the bus safely when it arrived.