Police: 4-year-old who drifted off in boat found safe on Wassaw Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 4-year-old boy separated from his family near Wassaw Island Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, police say.

Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) Marine Patrol was called to a small island on the west side of New Cut around 3:50 p.m.

CCPD says they put the young boy — wearing a life jacket — on the boat as they were packing up after an outing.

But the child drifted off in the boat all alone.

According to CCPD, the boat was found about 200 to 300 yards away on the northwest side of Wassaw Island, but the child was nowhere to be found.

A helicopter was called in to assist in the search as Marine Patrol continued looking.

Around 4:40 p.m., he was spotted walking through marsh grass on the same side of the island where the boat was found.

The helicopter landed near the child and the crew took him to Marine Patrol, waiting with a boat nearby.

CCPD says the boy, unharmed, was “quickly” reunited with his family.