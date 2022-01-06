Police: 30 manhole covers gone from Whitefield Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for 30 manhole covers that seem to have mysteriously gone missing from Whitefield Avenue.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the covers were reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

“So, this is a new one for us…” the department quipped on Facebook.

“As you can imagine, these are not easy items to steal, stash away, or dispose of,” CCPD stated.

Facebook commenters seemed just as puzzled as police.

“Thirty??? Is this accurate???” one person commented.

“Very weird item to steal,” wrote another.

“Who has the time to even steal those metal covers?” a commenter questioned. “Those things are heavy!”

CCPD is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 912-651-4717.

“If you saw any unusual activity that you think might be helpful in our investigation, or know someone suddenly in possession of manhole covers (no, seriously), please let us know,” the department stated.