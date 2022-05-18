HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry charity is looking to spread some love and “sunshine” for the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Special-needs agency “Pockets Full of Sunshine” is selling a set of limited edition t-shirts, bags and towels designed by local artist Jesse Reneau.

They combined the sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine and the sunshine logo from Pockets.

“In particular we really feel for the vulnerable populations there,” said Laurin Rivers of Pockets Full of Sunshine. “I can’t even imagine what a total disruption. We saw what a disruption of services was like for our adults and a disruption of all daily life activities was unimaginable so we really wanted to do something to support in our own small way.”

All the shirts, towels and bags will be made by the Rays themselves.

And everything will only be available for a limited time.

All the proceeds will go to the Hilton Head for Ukraine Foundation.

You can pick them up at the Hilton Head for Ukraine benefit Sunday 2-6 at Lowcountry Celebration Park.

Or go to https://www.pocketsfullofsun.org/ for more information on how to order.

Everyone here calls the hard work a labor of love.