PMPED files to relieve themselves as Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh‘s former law firm has filed a request to relieve themselves from his counsel in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the boat crash that claimed Mallory Beach’s life in 2019.

He’s named in the civil suit, along with his son Buster and Gregory Parker, founder of Parker’s convenience stores.

Alex Murdaugh’s other son Paul was accused of driving the boat under the influence causing the 19-year-old Beach’s death.

But after he and his mother were found shot to death in June, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office dropped the charges against Paul Murdaugh. Officials said it was a formality.

The suit, filed by Beach’s mother, asks for a monetary award for her grief, sorrow and emotional anguish connected to her daughter’s death.

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick (PMPED) founded more than 100 years ago by Alex Murdaugh’s great-grandfather, released a statement Thursday regarding the “millions of dollars” he’s accused of taking from the firm.

PMPED said they weren’t aware of any of his misdeeds until they found money was missing from client accounts.

The firm cut ties with Alex Murdaugh earlier this month over the claims of misappropriated funds. His law license was suspended days later by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys claim he used the money to finance his opioid drug addiction.