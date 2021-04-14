Plant Riverside to hold Cinco de Mayo celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Plant Riverside District prepares to host a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The event takes place on May 5 accompanied by authentic Mexican food, live music and specialty drinks, according to a press release. The celebration is from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Savannah Tequila Co. will supply the food and drinks for the celebration. Attendees can dine indoors, outdoors or do walk-up orders.

Plant Riverside District “strongly” encourages celebrators to wear face masks and to socially distance.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The holiday is commonly mistaken as Mexican Independence Day. Mexican Independence Day takes place on September 16.