Plant Riverside District to hold 4 day Memorial Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plant Riverside District is turning red, white and blue for a four-day Memorial Day celebration later in May.

From May 28 through 31 the “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day celebration will take place at The Kessler Collection. Live music, food and drink will be offered during the event, according to Plant Riverside District.

“We warmly invite area residents and visitors to join us for a patriotic Memorial Day weekend celebration at Plant Riverside District,” Richard C. Kessler said, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We encourage everyone to help us kick off summer in Savannah at Plant Riverside District and salute members of the armed forces for their service to our nation.”

Smokestacks, fountains and other landmarks around the district will be dressed in red, white and blue lights. Pop-up riverfront BBQ grills serving food and picnic blankets will be able available to buy as well. Also, the district’s 13 restaurants will serve Memorial Day food and drink specials.

Featured performers include country band Moonshiners, blues guitarist Eric Culberson, rock group Draucker and classic rock cover bank 8 Mile Bend. Nightly fountain shows in Martin Luther King Jr. Park will also be a part of the celebration.