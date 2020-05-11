Plant Riverside District to open in July after COVID-19 delays construction

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – An entertainment district that will create hundreds of jobs in the Hostess City is scheduled to open in just a couple of months.

Construction was delayed on the Plant Riverside District due to the pandemic, but Hotelier Richard Kessler told News 3 locals and tourists won’t have to wait much longer.

“The contractor obviously started losing some of their people that came from out of town. In some cases, they could not get here, in other cases, they would rotate people in and out,” said Kessler.

Kessler said the project has been eight years in the making. The grand opening was originally scheduled for late April. Now, Kessler said the plan is to open all food and beverage opportunities on July 15.

Richard Kessler, the CEO & Chairman of the Kessler Enterprise, said the development will open in phases. It has four pavilions that will offer outdoor dining for a dozen new restaurants. These include seafood, barbecue, sushi, and a beer garden. He does expect rooftop bars and retail stores to open, along with areas for children to have dinosaur digs and scavenger hunts.

The district will create hundreds of jobs during a time when so many people are in need.

Kessler said, “We will start with about 300 employees as we open, and then as the business builds and more occupancy happens, that number will build up to about 400 to 450 and maybe even 500.”

The Savannah native said he plans to employ 700 to 800 people within 12 months. Kessler added he is confident that business will do well in the beginning after months of families staying at home.

“This weekend, have you noticed how many people were out and walking? People trying to get into restaurants and eat? I mean it was impressive, frankly. It’s encouraging. Certainly, it’s not going to jump back to 100%, but I do believe that we’re now on the path to recovery.”