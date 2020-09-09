Plant Riverside District to host open interviews for 3 new restaurants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three bars and restaurants set to open this fall at the Plant Riverside District are hosting open interviews to fill several positions.

Interested applicants can stop by on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11, to apply for jobs at Myrtle and Rose, Stone and Webster as well as the Savannah Tequila Company.

Available openings include servers, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers, cooks and barbacks, among other food and beverage-associated roles.

Walk-ins are welcome, says Nancy Kiska, area vice president of human resources for the Kessler Collection.

“We open the doors promptly at 9 a.m. and we will be here interviewing straight until 2 p.m. [on both days], we won’t stop,” Kiska told WSAV NOW. “We’ll have all of our leaders here to meet with potential candidates, let them know about Plant Riverside District, and the careers we have available and we can make offers on the spot.”

Kiska says welcome ambassadors will be available at each entrance to escort applicants to the ballroom.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, which has impacted several service industry jobs in the Savannah and even led to local restaurant closures, Kiska says they’re fortunate to be able to continue offering employment opportunities.

“We are overjoyed that at a time like this, that we are able to offer jobs,” Kiska said. “We see so many of our friends and colleagues in the community looking for work.”

“We’re one of the very few employers that can offer positions at this time, and we feel very lucky to be able to do so,” she added.

For applicants to best prepare for the open interview process, Kiska recommends that they visit PlantRiverside.com to familiarize themselves with the riverfront food and entertainment center, which held its grand opening event on July 29.

“I would keep in mind that we are a luxury hotel and district, so dress to impress and stand out from the crowd,” Kiska said.

Chef Kyle Lipetzky, who serves as the Kessler Collection’s executive chef, says he’s looking for some key qualities in standout candidates.

“For cooks, the biggest thing that I look for is your attitude,” said Lipetzky, who says he’s been in the culinary industry for 23 years.

“Are you willing to come in? Are you willing to learn? Do you have a great positive attitude?” he told WSAV NOW. “The cooking — you hate to say it — but it’s the easiest thing, it’s all those other things that you can’t necessarily teach.”

Lipetzky says each of the three restaurants currently hiring has something different to offer.

“Stone and Webster is our classic chophouse, so we’re taking some of those classic dishes, obviously great cuts of meat, great cuts of seafood, and really presenting them in a more modern way,” he explained.

He describes Myrtle and Rose as a higher-end American tapas restaurant.

“Savannah Tequila Company is going to be our traditional kind of Mexican restaurant where we’ll have handmade tortillas and we’ll be making all the great braises like barbacoa and carnitas,” Lipetzky added.

Currently, the Plant Riverside District employs 410 associates and has over 100 openings, according to Kiska.

Those interested in the job fair can view all openings and submit applications through the Kessler Collection careers website.