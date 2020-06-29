Plant Riverside District to hold job fair Wednesday for 50 open positions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District (PRD) is set to debut July 29 and is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will be held Wednesday at the Power Plant Building at PRD, located at 400 West River Street. It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those attending the job fair will have the opportunity to meet with leadership for on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Walk-ins are encouraged.

PRD says there are 50 positions left to fill. They are listed below.

Food & Beverage:

  • Server
  • Server Assistant
  • Cocktail Server
  • Bartender
  • Barback
  • Host
  • Banquet Server
  • Banquet Captain

Culinary:

  • Sushi Chefs
  • Stewards

Engineering and Security:

  • Engineer
  • Environmental Service
  • Landscaper
  • Security officer

Front Office:

  • Front Desk Agent
  • Night Audit

Housekeeping:

  • Room Attendant
  • Public Area Attendant
  • Houseperson
  • Turndown Attendant

