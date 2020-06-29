Plant Riverside District to hold job fair Wednesday for 50 open positions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District (PRD) is set to debut July 29 and is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.
The job fair will be held Wednesday at the Power Plant Building at PRD, located at 400 West River Street. It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those attending the job fair will have the opportunity to meet with leadership for on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Walk-ins are encouraged.
PRD says there are 50 positions left to fill. They are listed below.
Food & Beverage:
- Server
- Server Assistant
- Cocktail Server
- Bartender
- Barback
- Host
- Banquet Server
- Banquet Captain
Culinary:
- Sushi Chefs
- Stewards
Engineering and Security:
- Engineer
- Environmental Service
- Landscaper
- Security officer
Front Office:
- Front Desk Agent
- Night Audit
Housekeeping:
- Room Attendant
- Public Area Attendant
- Houseperson
- Turndown Attendant
To learn more any apply, CLICK HERE.