Plant Riverside District to hold job fair Wednesday for 50 open positions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District (PRD) is set to debut July 29 and is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will be held Wednesday at the Power Plant Building at PRD, located at 400 West River Street. It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those attending the job fair will have the opportunity to meet with leadership for on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Walk-ins are encouraged.

PRD says there are 50 positions left to fill. They are listed below.

Food & Beverage:

Server

Server Assistant

Cocktail Server

Bartender

Barback

Host

Banquet Server

Banquet Captain

Culinary:

Sushi Chefs

Stewards

Engineering and Security:

Engineer

Environmental Service

Landscaper

Security officer

Front Office:

Front Desk Agent

Night Audit

Housekeeping:

Room Attendant

Public Area Attendant

Houseperson

Turndown Attendant

