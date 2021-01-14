Plant Riverside District starts weekly job fair for on-site positions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in need of a job have a chance to put their best foot forward with new weekly job fairs at the Plant Riverside District.

The entertainment district, located on the Savannah riverfront, is looking to fill over 80 positions and anticipates the need to fill more once other areas in the district are completed.

Every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, management will hold interviews at the Stone & Webster Chophouse for all open positions.

Area Vice President of Human Resources for the Kessler Collection Nancy Kiska says the motivation behind the weekly job fair was to help the community find a way to network and hopefully gain employment during the pandemic.

“With everything going on, there are not a lot of job fairs or career opportunities,” she said. “When we get individuals that come in the door and say they haven’t worked since March, it hurts us. But we’re also very happy that we can offer those positions to them.”

With almost a dozen restaurants, multiple retail spaces and positions in hotel management, managers say there are a number of different areas to work in for people with a wide array of interests.

Executive Chef Kyle Lipetzky oversees all of the restaurants and dining options within Plant Riverside. He says with the addition of another new restaurant at the end of January, there will continue to be opportunities for employment as more areas are completed.

“We’re looking for people with great, positive attitudes that want to make a difference here in Savannah in the hospitality industry,” he said.

These job fairs will continue indefinitely with entry-level and upper-level positions available.