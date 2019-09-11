Plant Riverside District job fair to be held Wednesday and Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hiring for several hundreds of hospitality positions at a new hotel and restaurant complex will continue Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kessler Collection is hosting another job fair for the new complex this week. The fair will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe Ave).

Attendees are advised to dress professionally and bring a resume.

To view available jobs with The Kessler Collection in Savannah, CLICK HERE.