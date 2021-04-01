Plant Riverside District hosts job fairs Thursday and next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Kessler Collection plans to host two job fairs to fill a variety of positions at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Mansion on Forsyth Park and Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront.

Career opportunities are available in a variety of fields.

The first event is Thursday and a second job fair takes place the following Thursday, April 8.

The events are free and open to the public.

Both events run from 9:00 a.m. till noon at the JW Marriott, 400 w. River st.

According to organizers, a $500 hiring bonus is available, effective April 1 through June 30, 2021, for certain hourly positions.

A complete list of job openings is available at kesslercollection.com/careers.

For additional information about the Job Fair, contact jwmarriottsavannahjobs@kesslercollection.com.