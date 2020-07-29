Plant Riverside District celebrates grand opening Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After years of construction and planning, Savannah’s newest entertainment district is officially open to the public.

The Plant Riverside District has everything from shopping and dining, to special events and rooftop views.

The $350+ million dollar development site has four and a half acres right on the Savannah River, including a riverfront park with a commemorative statue to Martin Luther King Jr. Dining experiences include the District Smokehouse, District Seafood, Riverside Sushi, Riverfront Biergarten, and more.

On the inside stands a massive, chrome-dipped dinosaur skeleton replica, a pre-historic tortoise shell, and an adult playground with life-size board games. There’s also an outdoor cinema, a pipe organ with daily performances, and a children’s tour led by Dusty the Dino Ranger.

The new development is expected to bring hundreds of new job opportunities to the City.

Richard Kessler, the CEO of Kessler Enterprises, tells News 3 the project was eight years in the making. He plans to hire more than 700 people over the next 12 months.

WSAV’s Alex Boazarjian will have more tonight on News 3.