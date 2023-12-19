LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — After receiving backlash from residents and county leaders, a log fumigation plant has withdrawn its plans to build a facility in Liberty County.

The fumigation plant would have been owned by the Weyerhaeuser Company which is Georgia’s largest private landowner.

Residents were concerned because log treatment plants are known to use methyl bromide- a highly toxic chemical that can present a serious health threat to those exposed to it.

Patrick Anderson of the Southern Environmental Law Center stated, “Quite a few scientific studies that link exposure with these kinds of operations with all kinds of negative impacts including birth defects, decreased infant weight, height and head size.”

After receiving a significant amount of pushback from the residents of Liberty County, particularly Riceboro, Weyerhaeuser decided it would not be building the facility in Georgia.