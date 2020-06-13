Planning commission seeks public feedback on Savannah Arena, Canal District master plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has asked the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) to review the City’s Arena and Canal District master plan.

MPC says that as part of the review, the group is taking comments on the master plan through the end of June. MOC has created a public survey, along with other methods, to get feedback and data from the public.

To take the survey, click here, and navigate to the “Input on Savannah’s New Arena and Canal District Master Plan” link on the homepage. MPC says the survey takes less than five minutes to complete.

A hard copy of the survey can be requested by calling 912-651-1480 and leaving an address for mailing. Comments can then be mailed to the following address:

Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) Attn: Canal District Comments 110 East State Street Savannah, GA 31401

Other ways the public can provide feedback on the plan are listed below.