Planning commission seeks public feedback on Savannah Arena, Canal District master plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has asked the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) to review the City’s Arena and Canal District master plan.
MPC says that as part of the review, the group is taking comments on the master plan through the end of June. MOC has created a public survey, along with other methods, to get feedback and data from the public.
To take the survey, click here, and navigate to the “Input on Savannah’s New Arena and Canal District Master Plan” link on the homepage. MPC says the survey takes less than five minutes to complete.
A hard copy of the survey can be requested by calling 912-651-1480 and leaving an address for mailing. Comments can then be mailed to the following address:
Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC)
Attn: Canal District Comments
110 East State Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Other ways the public can provide feedback on the plan are listed below.
- E-mail comments to the MPC staff at CanalDistrictMPCReview@thempc.org.
- Call 912-651-1480 to leave comments.
- Attend a virtual public open house meeting. Two virtual meetings are planned, and the public can give feedback directly to MPC staff.
- June 24, 10 to 11 a.m.
- June 24 6 to 7 p.m.
- To register, click here.
- Make an appointment with MPC to leave in-person feedback. Call 912-651-1480.