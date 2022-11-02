STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro.

Details about the pilot, who was the only one on the plane when it crashed, haven’t been made available.

According to the Federal aviation administration, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday a Bushby Mustang single-engine plane crashed in the city.

The FAA said it will confirm the tail number of the airplane once investigators are on the scene.