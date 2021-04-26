Pinwheels planted for Foster Care, Child Abuse Awareness month

Blue pinwheels were placed outside at Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health and Central EMS. April 12, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Blue pinwheels spun in the wind outside the Savannah Banana’s stadium Monday.

Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Savannah Bananas partnered to place the pinwheels in honor of Foster Care and Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“It is our responsibility to the children of our community to bring awareness to this very important issue,” Kate Blair said, Executive Director of Savannah CASA. “No child should experience abuse and the trauma has the potential to last a lifetime. We must all come together and do our part to protect our community’s children from harm.”

Jesse and Emily Cole, owners of the Savannah Bananas baseball team and foster parents themselves, said it’s important to protect and support children who’ve experienced neglect and abuse. Savannah CASA said the pinwheels are used to encourage the community to help prevent child abuse and represent a happy childhood.

However, Savannah CASA said it doesn’t stop there, as they continue to recruit and train advocates to protect children in juvenile court. Chatham County has 350 foster children and Savannah CASA said it wants an advocate fighting for each of them.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.