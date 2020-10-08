Pink Night: Local volleyball players compete to raise money for breast cancer prevention

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Vascular Institute and a local school are encouraging people to ‘think pink’ as they raise awareness for breast cancer.

St. Vincent’s Academy is preparing to host “Pink Night,” a volleyball tournament and team fundraising contest to support breast cancer prevention.

Thursday night, the four senior leaders of the girls’ volleyball team will lead their personally selected teams in a round-robin tournament play and fundraising competition.

The charity tournament and silent auction is honoring Paulina Tawil, a teacher who had three daughters who graduated from St. Vincent’s. She passed away in September after a long battle with breast cancer. The seniors who organized the event said they want to honor Tawil’s memory and raise awareness for people who are facing a similar fight.

The Georgia Breast Cancer Coalition says a woman in the U.S. has a one in eight chance of developing invasive breast cancer. The four seniors who organized Pink Night say all of the proceeds from the event will go to the Mary Telfair Mammography Fund to provide free mammograms and early detection support.

“It’s really important to raise awareness because there are so many people that are affected by this. Myself personally, my mom had breast cancer and mammograms were literally life-saving in her case, and they’re life-saving for many people with breast cancer; and it’s important that everyone should have access,” Doree Herd said with her fellow co-organizers Catherine Moore, Emma Cowart, and Anastasia Thaller.

The event will have silent auction packages, raffles, and donations from the event sponsor, Savannah Vascular Institute, for each block made by any team at the event. It starts at 4:00 p.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m.

Visit here to donate or to tune-in for the event’s livestream.