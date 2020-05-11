Pinetree Rd house fire displaces five people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning the Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2300 block of Pinetree Rd.

Fire officials say the fire appeared to have originated outside, near a trash can and spread to the home.

Officials say no one was injured, but five people were displaced.

The fire department reminds residents not to place flammable liquids, such as oil based paint, or hazardous household products, like ammonia or pesticides, in the trash.

Before disposing of cigarettes, fireplace ashes and charcoal, make sure they are completely extinguished.

Officials also recommend you store trash receptacles away from your home.