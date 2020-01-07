Pieces of overturned cargo ship become part of GA artificial reef

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – On Monday, crews moved the propeller from the Golden Ray, the cargo ship that overturned off of Brunswick’s coast, so it can become part of an artificial reef.

The 150 ton section of the vessel was placed inside Reef SFC approximately 20 miles east-southeast of St. Simons Island. The ship’s rudder, stern tube section and propeller were placed in about 50 feet of water to provide essential habitat for fish and other marine life.

“With the addition of pieces of the Golden Ray to Reef SFC, anglers will have a better chance to target off-shore fish, and divers will have a chance to see a part of history. It’s exciting to see part of the Golden Ray become an artificial reef off our coast.” Paul Medders, unit leader for the Artificial Reefs, Habitat Restoration and Public Access section of the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources

The 100-ton bronze propeller and 50-ton rudder and stern tube were donated to the state by Glovis, an ocean carrier service that owns the Golden Ray. All of the pieces were inspected for cleanliness before the placement.

The pieces of the Golden Ray will join M-60 battle tanks, rubble, reef balls and military landing crafts at Reef SFC.

The exact location of the Golden Ray propeller, stern tube and rudder in Reef SFC is 30°59.920’N / 81°3.017’W.