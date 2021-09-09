Pickleball qualifier comes to Hilton Head

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the fastest growing sports out there is going to have a major event played in our area. It’s pickleball. The event is the APP Hilton Head Open at The Palmetto Dunes Tennis and Pickleball Center from Oct. 13-17, 2021. This is a “golden ticket qualifier” for amateurs and professionals for the the National Championships.

So, why is this sport so popular? We got a quick lesson from the Director of Pickleball at the Palmetto Dunes Tennis and Pickleball Center, Sarah Ansboury.

