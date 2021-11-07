PHOTOS: Tybee Island sees high tides, flooded roads amid rainfall

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Heavy rain over the weekend led to high tides and flooded roadways on Tybee Island, the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said. TIPD shared numerous photos on its Facebook page of the flooded roads and high tide Sunday.

Highway 80 was closed — for more than an hour — from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek after high tides caused the road to flood. The high tide that flooded the road ranks as the fourth-highest tide and highest non-tropical tide seen at Fort Pulaski. It also ranked just below recording flooding set by Matthew and Irma and Hurricane Nine in 1947.

Shipyard Road leading to Burnside Island was also closed after the roadway flooded but reopened within an hour. The Chatham County Police Department urged drivers to stay cautious when driving in flood-prone areas.

As of the publishing of this story, Lewis Avenue near 6th Street and Miller Avenue between 9th and 10th street are also closed, the City of Tybee Island says.