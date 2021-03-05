PHOTOS: Pre-Civil War artifacts found at bottom of Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredgers discovered pre-Civil War artifacts at the bottom of the Savannah River.

Two canons, an anchor and other materials were found and remain in the hands of the Corps Engineers as they begin preservation steps. Archaeologists have not determined how old the artifacts are but believe they could date as far back as the 1770s when Great Britain held control of the Georgia colony.

Officials in the Savannah District have reached out to federal agencies in the preparation of further preservation steps.

The Corps of Engineers has experience in preserving historical artifacts with their recent discoveries of artifacts from the CSS Georgia. The CSS Georgia was a Confederate ironclad warship that wrecked in the Savannah Harbor.

The Army halted all dredging operations in the area due to the discoveries, however, dredging and deepening the Savannah harbor continues as scheduled. The deepening of the harbor will return $7.30 to the nation for each $1 spent on the project for a net benefit of $282 million annually, according to the U.S. Army.