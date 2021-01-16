PHOTOS: Georgia National Guard deploys to Washington ahead of inauguration

Today, members of the Georgia National Guard traveled to Washington, D.C. to protect the peaceful transition of power. Marty, the girls, and I are praying for their safety! (Gov. Brian Kemp)

Georgia Air National Guardsmen of the the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah board a C-130 to Washington, D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Georgia National Guard)

Today, members of the Georgia National Guard traveled to Washington, D.C. to protect the peaceful transition of power. Marty, the girls, and I are praying for their safety! (Gov. Brian Kemp)

Georgia Guardsmen mobilizing to our nation’s capital in preparation to assist with a peaceful transition of power for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Georgia National Guard)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Georgia National Guard have been deploying to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Guardsmen of the 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, headed out Saturday morning.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for their safety!” tweeted Gov. Brian Kemp, who spoke with some troops before they left the Peach State.

U.S. officials say Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy approved bringing in 21,000 National Guard members from across the country in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.