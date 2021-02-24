PHOTOS: Crews extinguish ‘heavily involved’ garage fire in Beaufort County

provided by Bluffton Fire District

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Crews from the Bluffton Fire District worked quickly Wednesday afternoon to extinguish a structure fire in Beaufort County.

Officials say around 4 p.m., firefighters and Beaufort County EMS were called to a garage “heavily involved” in a fire in the Westbury Park subdivision. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s also responded.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour. Photos show the garage engulfed in flames, with what appears to be a vehicle inside.

According to Bluffton Fire, the garage was detached from any nearby structures.

No injuries were reported.

The Bluffton Fire District Fire Marshall’s Office is now working to determine the cause.