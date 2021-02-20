PHOTOS: 2021 Hopeful Horizons Race4Love 5K

BEAUFORT, S.C.— On Saturday morning, 195 runners completed a 5k “Race4Love” course in honor of Lance Cpl. Dana Tate and Cpl. Dyke “A.J.” Coursen, two Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed when responding to a domestic violence call in 2002.

Since its inception, the Race4Love has raised more than $94,000 for CODA/Hopeful Horizons and every dollar raised supports the goal of helping survivors.

Marie Tate organized the event to honor her husband and his partner and to raise funds for Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse (CODA), a nonprofit organization providing shelter, legal services, counseling, advocacy and outreach to survivors of domestic violence in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

In 2013, the event moved to the weekend closest to Valentine’s Day and adopted the “Race4Love” name.

CODA and Hope Haven, a children’s advocacy and rape crisis center, merged in 2017 and since then, the Race4Love 5k has continued under the new organization’s name: Hopeful Horizons.

Proceeds raised support Hopeful Horizons’ programs and services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper and Allendale counties.

They are able to provide all services free of charge— including counseling, trauma treatment, emergency shelter, legal services, case management, advocacy, forensic interviews, forensic medical exams and prevention and education programs.

Hopeful Horizons is the only children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center serving the entire 14th Judicial Circuit.

Each year, the Race4Love features a different Grand Marshal including the likes of Ron Parker of the Kansas City Chiefs, local celebrities and community leaders.

The Race4Love has also provided an opportunity for survivors to celebrate their journeys of healing and for their loved ones to show their support by participating with them or in their honor.

In 2019, Hopeful Horizons assisted over 1,389 child and adult victim/survivors in the Lowcountry as well as providing support and information to over 788 family members and loved ones of victims. We provided emergency safe shelter for 78 women and 64 children.