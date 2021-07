SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Auto presented the Local Hero Award to Veterans Council of Chatham County Chairman Joe Higgins.

Higgins was honored for his work for the council and promoting local veterans.

The recognition is through a partnership with Step One Auto and Operation Motorsport, a veteran-led non-profit whose mission is to engage ill and injured service members and veterans through participation in motorsports activities.

