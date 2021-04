SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday morning SpaceX launched astronauts into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The crew of four rode into orbit on a recycled rocket and capsule.

The rocket could be spotted in the sky above the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

Local viewers across our viewing area shared images of the rocket as they saw it streak above.

Check out their photos in the gallery below: