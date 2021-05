SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The pandemic has cost many people jobs, peace of mind and not being able to see family. Now it's costing most of us at the grocery store. The cost of many food items is up at the highest levels in a decade. Some of the factors are higher transportation and packaging costs.

"We don't realize what the effect this has caused the supply chain," says Dr. Richard McGrath who is an economics Professor at Georgia Southern University.