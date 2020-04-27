Phase 2 of Tybee Island dune vegetation project to begin Monday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Phase two of the City of Tybee Island’s dune vegetation project is set to begin Monday.

Earlier this year, EarthBalance, a vegetation management firm, completed phase one of the project, planting vegetation in sand dunes from the Tybee Island pier to 19th Street.

EarthBalance will be working on phase two from April 27 through May 8. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has granted permission for work to be done after the start of turtle nesting season on May 1.

A crew of about eight people will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Project equipment will be staged at 19th Street, 3rd Street and Gulick Street.

Vegetation will be planted in the following locations.

Seaward side of the dunes from Chatham Avenue to 16th Street

Entire new dune from Center Street to Eastgate

Newly stabilized dune at Gulick Street

EarthBalance employees are classified as Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers as identified by the Department of Homeland Security and are covered by Governor’s Kemp’s Executive Order.

The City says EarthBalance employees working on phase two will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Employees will not be allowed to enter facilities or buildings and will be sanitizing equipment often.

During phase two, the City of Tybee Island will also be working with Georgia Southern on an experiment to determine best practices in dune vegetation.