Petition for Lindsey Graham town hall meeting reaches 850 signatures

Group wants answers and the ability to see the Senator "face to face"

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Some people in the Lowcountry are signing their names on the dotted lines to get some answers face to face with one state politician.

850 people have now signed a petition to bring Lindsey Graham back to Beaufort County to hold a town hall meeting.

“It came from our immense frustration that Lindsey Graham has not shown his face for a public forum here as long as anyone can remember,” explained Anne Dickerson.

“How can he represent us if he doesn’t talk to us?” asked one community member. “He is our link with the government yet he has no interest in what our needs are.”

These people say they want to hear what Senator Graham has to say on a variety of issues from coastal drilling to education.

News 3 reached out to Lindsey Graham on the matter. His staff sent us the answer to their request.

It says that he receives “a number of requests from Beaufort County residents and organizations requesting I participate in a local event” and looks forward to visiting the area.

One reason Graham may not want to do town halls anymore could be due to the fact that the last time, two years ago, he was confronted with angry citizens. In several South Carolina cities, including Charleston, he found more protests than questions.

The group in Beaufort County isn’t promising protests — they want answers and want to feel like their senator knows where they live and what they care about.

“Yeah, we’d like to have a face to face conversation with him. I think he owes that to us here in the Lowcountry,” said one Beaufort County resident.

Graham’s staff says the senator isn’t ignoring the Lowcountry. He was here in October of 2018 for two days and met with Hilton Head Realtors and the Beaufort GOP.

But the staff says too many times town halls have become a forum for the opposition to express their opinions, not get answers.

The petition group says they still want to hold a town hall this August and will hold a chair for Graham — even if it stays empty.