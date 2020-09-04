Petition fights Bluffton playground shutdown

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Parents and kids have had to go through a lot of changes because of COVID-19.

Now, one Lowcountry mother is saying “enough is enough” when it comes to one shutdown, and she’s getting a lot of support.

Playgrounds in Bluffton have been closed since April but parents are fighting back online with a petition saying its time to reopen.

A change.org petition called “Open Playgrounds for our Children,” started by Briana Tucker, has garnered more than 1600 signatures as of Friday evening.

In the petition, Tucker writes, in part: “The science does not justify keeping our kids from playing and interacting with other children outside. Interaction with other human beings is an important part of development for young children. Our children aren’t able to socialize with children or adults in schools. The least we can do is open our playgrounds and allow the interaction to happen outside.”

Dozens of other comments say things like: “We need our children outside!”

“If tourists can come from other places bringing germs here, our kids can play in our playgrounds.”

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka says while the playgrounds may be closed, the rest of the parks are open.

“We have a dozen parks, we have trails, we have water access,” said Sulka. “We have Oyster Factory Park. All of those are available for everyone in and out of Bluffton to run to jump to play tag, to whatever.”

Sulka says as a mother herself, she understands their frustration. But safety comes first.

“Bluffton is four to five times larger in COVID-19 cases in any of the neighboring towns, and we are the youngest by far of any other neighboring municipality,” said Sulka. “Our average age is 37 and we see a lot of activity on those parks.”

Sulka says everyone in town wants the playgrounds to be full of kids again, but even if Hilton Head and Beaufort have opened their play structures, right now is not the time for a change in Bluffton.

“Playground equipment is germ-ridden right now,” said Sulka. “We don’t have staff that is able to clean it like you see going into stores today, cleaning buggies every time you touch it. We don’t have that budget to do it.”

“We want it open, we want life to get back to normal, we opened all of our bathrooms, we opened our docks, we opened our parks, we are just holding firm right now,” she added.

But the mayor is opening the door to change in the future. Sulka says if the council wants to vote on taking away the playground ban, or even the Town mask mandate, it could happen 7 to 10 days after the holiday — if the numbers are still good.

“If we can see some leveling off, and I will be first to the council, and we are going to race to it because we all want to take away the mandates. It is working, lets see what Labor Day does.”