Pete Buttigieg to visit Lowcountry Tuesday

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Mayor Pete Buttigieg is set to visit the Lowcountry Tuesday.

Buttigieg will attend a Latino Community Roundtable at noon on Tuesday, followed by a Health Equity Roundtable later that afternoon.

On Monday, Buttigieg is scheduled to attend other events in South Carolina. He is set to be at a meet and greet with the Allendale Democratic Party Chair and in Orangeburg to visit the Orangeburg Massacre Site and South Carolina State.

After visiting the Lowcountry, Buttigieg will head to Alabama and New Hampshire before heading back home to Iowa.

This visit comes the week after Buttigieg released his latest South Carolina campaign ad, titled “Welcomed Me”.