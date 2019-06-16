Pet of the Week: Rose!

Meet Rose! How precious is she?! This energetic one year old loves playing in the park with other dogs, big or small. She likes adventure and going for walks. She also loves attention so be prepared to get her lots of belly scratches and cuddling time.
The best home for her would be a family with a big backyard for her to run around in and a family who will cuddle with her. She gets along great with other animals.
If you would like to give Rose a furever home, go to www.oneloveanimalrescue.com and fill out the application under the “ADOPT” tab.