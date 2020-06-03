Person tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Diocese of Savannah ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A person attending Saturday’s diaconate ordination at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Savannah has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an advisory issued by the Diocese of Savannah, the person was seated with the ordained permanent deacons.

The Diocese says that every person who was at the ordination has been notified, and anyone who thinks they may be infected has quarantined themselves and will be tested.

“Significant precautions were taken before, during and after the ceremony to mitigate the risk to anyone in attendance,” the advisory said. “This person is not believed to have come in direct contact with anyone during the rite. Those who were in close contact with the individual in the days prior to Saturday have already been contacted by the Health Department and are scheduled for tests.”

Sunday Mass is still suspended through Sunday, June 28. The Diocese asks any parishioners who are high-risk or feeling ill to stay home.

“We ask everyone to take whatever precautions they deem necessary to feel safe during the crisis,” the advisory said.

