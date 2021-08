SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) investigates a shooting Wednesday night on Chevis Road that injured one person.

The CCPD says they responded to the scene at Chevis Road and Gertrude L. Greene Drive around 8:00 p.m.

The current condition of the victim is unknown, but police said the victim will survive.

Police say they are looking for suspects responsible.

They ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call police.