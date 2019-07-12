Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center ribbon cutting, block party this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s newest community center is opening this weekend.

The Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center, or PARC, is an 18,960 square foot, two-story facility that includes fitness rooms, art classes, game rooms, a computer lab, teaching classrooms, a serving kitchen, a commercial-kitchen and a 2,000 square foot multi-purpose room.

PARC is located at 425 Pennsylvania Avenue.

A ribbon cutting for PARC is set for Friday at 11 a.m. After the ribbon cutting, there will be opportunities for citizens to register for membership and tour the facility.

On Saturday, a block party will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PARC that will include music, membership registration, facility tours and programmed activities.

Citizens who can’t make it this weekend can register for PARC membership here: https://savannahga.gov/FormCenter/Human-Services-25/PARC-Membership-Application-263.

Chatham Area Transit route 10 East Savannah will be stopping at PARC.