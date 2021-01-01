Pedestrian killed in Bluffton vehicle accident on New Year’s day

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department investigates a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Police responded to the scene in the area of 300 Buck Island Road around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

At the scene police discovered Kenneth Green, 52, deceased laying in the middle of the road.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries and remained on scene to provide a statement.

Bluffton Police continue to investigate.

Officials ask that anyone with any information regarding this accident to call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550.