Peacock Subaru and LLS donate blankets, craft kits to Lowcountry cancer patients

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Peacock Subaru, Subaru of America and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) are partnering to support local cancer patients.

Blankets and craft kits will be donated Tuesday at two Lowcounty cancer centers, Hilton Head/Bluffton Center Radiation Oncology and South Carolina Cancer Specialists on Hilton Head Island.

Blankets will be given to adult cancer patients to keep them warm during chemotherapy treatments, and craft kits will be delivered to children. Visitors to the Peacock Subaru dealership wrote encouraging messages to the patients that will also be delivered.

“This campaign adds a little warmth and comfort to the lives of those undergoing cancer treatment,” Lauren Mathews with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Georgia Chapter said. “Cancer treatment is financially stressful and can be lonely and isolating, too. That’s why we want these patients to know they are loved and cared for.”

Deliveries will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Radiation Oncology. The volunteers will then head to South Carolina Cancer Specialists.

According to Peacock Subaru, this is the fourth year that the three organizations have worked together on the Loves to Care initiative. LLS and Subaru have reached over 100,000 patients in nearly 700 hospitals. This year, 542 Subaru dealerships are participating.