Peachy keen pit stop: Georgia Peach World

TOWNSEND, Ga. (WSAV) – If your travels take you south on Interstate 95, there’s a peachy keen place you don’t want to miss this summer.

Arguably the number one tourist attraction for everything and anything peaches, Georgia Peach World has it all, along with other summer produce like watermelon and tomatoes.

“The owner started with a fruit stand out of the back of his truck, and a little shack in Darien,” Peach World employee Samuel Aldridge said.

But the store on exit 58 features more than just fruit.

“There they are right now — a horse and a donkey,” said Aldridge. “You feed them for 25 cents and they’ll come up to you…really very friendly.”

Very friendly indeed, even with dogs like Dexter, who came along for the ride.

“Why did you stop at Peach World,” WSAV asked Steve Turner.

“My mother-in-law loves peaches and I’m not in her will yet,” he laughed.

Now if you can’t travel all the way to exit 58 for some fresh peaches, the newest location is in Richmond Hill on exit 87.

The four Georgia Peach World stands are only open in the summer months through September.