Peaceful protest held in Richmond Hill in honor of George Floyd

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Support for justice in George Floyd’s death is strong here in the Coastal Empire and Low Country. Protesters filled the streets of Richmond Hill Monday night.

The message protesters are trying to portray is to stand up against police brutality and racism while doing it in a non-violent way. Peaceful protestors met at the Richmond Hill High School parking lot to show their support for George Floyd and others.

Rakeem Littles knows the struggles of being a young black man all too well.

“If I get pulled over by the police what’s going to happen to me? If I see the police what’s going to happen to me? It builds up an inner rage in you almost,” Littles said.

Littles has found a way to channel that inner rage leading a group of peaceful protesters that feel the same way he does. Protestors chanted for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

“We’re not just athletes, we’re not just rappers, we’re not just famous people we’re actual people too. We have lives, we want to be doctors,” Littles said.

This all coming after the recent deaths of three African Americans two of those involving police officers.

“My grandparents they tell me how their life was growing up and I just think to myself like I’m just lucky to be in this position right now and not their position,” Protestor, McKayla King said.

The Falcon Group led the cause asking all to stay peaceful. Among the many faces, they were those of the younger generation.

“It’s sad that they have to be here but at the same time I’m proud that they are taking a step in the community to say hey we want better,” Bryan County Sheriff Candidate, Al Hagan said.

Justin Click from Savannah said everyone has to be in this fight together.

“As a white man and seeing all the injustice being done, it’s not fair for me to sit back and watch these folks that are unable to fight for themselves,” Click said. “To be a voice for those who don’t have a voice. To be a breath for those who say they cannot breathe.”

The protest did wrap up peacefully. Many protesters say they are hurt and want to see an effort to make a change soon.