SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Today is the day many Savannah residents have been waiting for!

After years of complaints about train noise from homeowners, a federally designated Quiet Zone goes into effect for portions of downtown and midtown Savannah. It will be implemented on the Old Fort Rail line that runs through downtown beginning today.

Until now, a safety law required trains to blow their horns through all crossings from Habersham Street to President Street.

Now, trains are not required to do so except in the case of emergency, as per the Federal Railroad Administration.

There is new signage warning drivers that there will no longer be a train horn to alert them of incoming railcars.

The Georgia Department of Transportation added gates and lights to five crossings. Two crossings were discontinued altogether. The city tells us the safety risk index for the area is still lower than the national threshold.

“This is a wonderful step in the right direction in our quest to bring balance and address quality of life concerns in Midtown Savannah,” says District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo, “A special thanks is in order to our City Staff as well as our neighborhood associations and industry partners for keeping the momentum forward on this initiative. I look forward to the continued work as we strive to extend the quiet zone further.”

This Quiet Zone is just the first of a multi-phase project the City of Savannah is working on with the FRA, Georgia Department of Transportation, CSX, and WATCO.

The next phases will focus on Habersham to 52nd Street, and city officials expect to push that forward in the next few years.