WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closed its doors.

Paula Deen’s Creek House has a “CLOSED” and a “NO TRESPASSING” sign posted on it’s front door. The lights are off and restaurant’s parking lot is blocked off.

News 3 also called the restaurant Friday afternoon to confirm the closure but no one answered the phone.

Deen’s The Lady & Sons restaurant on Congress Street remains open.