SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Seabolt Real Estate annonced that a buyer was found for Paula Deen’s former estate which sets a new residential real estate selling for $8.4 million.

The refined estate located at 818 Wilmington Island Rd. on Wilmington Island beat out a previous record set in 2020 of $6.818 million.

“It was truly an honor to represent the buyer in this landmark residential sale,” said the President of New Construction and Project Development Taavo Roos who represented the buyer in a press release on Thursday. “This spectacular home stands apart as one of the most incredible waterfront properties along the Georgia coast, offering unparalleled water views, a private deepwater dock house and luxury appointments. There’s no question that Savannah is on the map for buyers interested in luxury real estate.”

The waterfront estate was built by Paula Deen and her husband, Michael Groover, in 2009 and features 28,000 square feet of living space, including a main house, two guest cottages and additional buildings on-site.