PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Developing Port Royal’s waterfront has been front of mind for the town for years. Now, two years after developer Safe Harbor Marinas has taken on the project concerns are growing over the lack of progress.

“We just really want to get some answers and so we can move forward,” said Port Royal Mayor Kevin Phillips. “There’s some things that the town can start working on.”

Developing a state-of-the-art waterfront with hundreds of homes, businesses and an all-new marina. That’s the plan from Safe Harbor. However, those promises haven’t been followed through on just yet.

Town leaders say the hold-up on the project has some big impacts on the town’s economy.

“What is happening at the port will, you know, define the town for future generations. I mean, it is a big deal,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to overstate how important it is. It’ll bring in businesses, it’ll create a marina that’s never been there before, residential.”

On Dec. 14 Phillips and council members wrote their frustrations in a letter to Safe Harbor. One worry is developers are using the town’s docks for its own projects, unrelated to the Port Royal marina.

“I mean, if you go out there, I’m sure you can see they’ve got they’ve got cranes and they are working, you know,” Phillips said. “One of the concerns is that they’re not working on Port Royal’s marina. They’re using it as a staging place to build docks for other marinas. For a time that, you know, could be okay. But at some point, you know, as the town, we’re excited and we’re ready to go. And when can we start to see progress for our marina and our port.”

But Safe Harbor told WSAV, it wants to finish the project and the town is key to getting that done.

“Safe Harbor and its partners are eager to continue development in Port Royal but require support from the town to advance the project,” a Safe Harbor spokesperson said in a statement.

Phillips said the town hasn’t gotten a response since sending the letter. However, they’re hoping Safe Harbor provides an update and a timeline by Jan. 12.

“We’re keeping an eye on this. It’s important to us,” Phillips said. “We want to work with them. And so let’s let’s get to work.”