ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – One group in the Lowcountry is trying to help people impacted by storms this week.

The Patel Foundation of the Lowcountry will be at the Hampton County Fire Department in Estill Wednesday afternoon to give away water, pizza, sleeping bags and other supplies. The giveaway starts at 1 p.m.

Organizers say a few weeks ago, the foundation planned to give away hundreds of pizzas to those who need a little help right now.