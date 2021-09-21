Passenger in fatal crash involving Murdaugh son files suit against family, Parker’s

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – One of the passengers on board the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit against two members of the Murdaugh family and others.

Connor Cook is asking for actual and punitive damages from Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster Murdaugh, along with Greg Parker, CEO and founder of Parker’s, and Tajeeha Cohen, a clerk at the Parker’s gas station in Ridgeland. The suit also asks for a joint award from the defendants for unfair trade practices.

Alex Murdaugh’s other son, Paul Murdaugh, had been indicted for boating under the influence causing death in the crash. However, the charges were dismissed against him after the 22-year-old was found shot to death, along with his mother, in June.

The lawsuit claims Alex Murdaugh and others intentionally attempted to shift the blame for the boat accident from Paul Murdaugh to Cook, further stating:

The Defendant’s intentional or negligent conduct in misdirecting law enforcement and orchestrating a scheme to silence Plaintiff Cook, all the while knowing that Paul Murdaugh was the driver of the boat, and knowing that if successful, Plaintiff Cook would be arrested for the death of Mallory Beach, was conduct so extreme and outrageous as to exceed all possible bounds of decency and must be regarded as atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.

Much of the lawsuit focuses on the circumstances leading up to the crash, citing Paul Murdaugh’s purchase of $50 worth of alcohol at a Parker’s gas station using a family credit card and Buster Murdaugh’s driver’s license.

Two other lawsuits are expected to be filed involving the family, including another by Cook against law enforcement agencies.

