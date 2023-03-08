PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some residents in Port Wentworth are experiencing a water service interruption.

According to a Facebook post from the Port Wentworth Police Department, there is low to no water pressure from the I-95 corridor to the Effingham County line.

Impacted areas include the Rice Creek, Rice Hope, Pine Forest, Newport, and Lake Shore subdivisions. This also includes Rice Creek School and businesses in and around the 21/95 corridor.

Officials say Public Works is in the process of identifying the cause of the disruption and correcting any issues.

There is no word on a time of restoration.