Part of Golden Ray heads to Louisiana

Posted: / Updated:

Section One of the wreck of the Golden Ray departs St. Simons Sound, Ga. with vehicles secured inside the section and on the deck of the Barge JULIE B enroute to a recycling facility in Gibson, La. (St. Simons Sound Incident response)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP/WSAV) — Part of a cargo ship that became stranded off the St. Simons Island coast is headed to a recycling facility in Louisiana.

A barge hauling the gigantic bow section of the Golden Ray is expected to reach its destination in the Gulf of Mexico in another week or so.

It left St. Simons Sound on Tuesday.

The 3,100-metric-ton chunk of steel is going to Gibson, Louisiana. Salvagers are cutting the Golden Ray into pieces.

Once the facility receives the first section, the barge will return to the Brunswick area and standby to receive the next.

The South Korean ship overturned in the sound near the Port of Brunswick in September 2019 while carrying 4,200 vehicles.

The incident response team continues to observe and recover light oil sheens and pieces of debris, some oiled, near the wreck and at the shoreline.

If the public encounters possible debris from the Golden Ray wreck, officials urge you not to touch it and call the Debris Reporting Hotline at 912-944-5620.

  • The heavy-lift vessel VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray wreck site on Oct. 27, 2020. The vessel will be used to cut and lift the wreck sequentially into eight sections to be placed on barges and dry docks inside the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB). St. Simons Sound Incident photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes
  • via Georgia Department of Natural Resources
  • Rescuers work near the stern of the vessel Golden Ray as it lays on its side near the Moran tug boat Dorothy Moran, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Jekyll Island, Ga. Coast Guard rescuers have made contact with four South Korean crew members trapped inside the massive cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
  • People are shown on Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach as the Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized in the background, off the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Dickson)
  • Rachel, left, and Sarah Mitchell look at their phones as they sun bathe on Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach as the Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized in the background, off the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Dickson)
  • courtesy Georgia Department of Natural Resources
  • Coast Guard crews and port partners respond to a disabled cargo vessel with a fire on board Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in St. Simons Sound, Ga. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
  • This Sept. 10, 2019 satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the capsized cargo shop Golden Ray in Jekyll Island, Ga. A fire broke out aboard the ship early Sunday, listing it to the side and blocking the shipping channel. The Coast Guard and a salvage crew freed the four remaining Golden Ray crew members. (Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Golden Ray cargo ship lists to one side near a port on the Georgia coast, early Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The ship, carrying vehicles, was being evacuated after sharply listing. The U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel was leaving Brunswick when it somehow turned drastically sideways early Sunday. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
  • Coast Guard crews and port partners respond to an overturned cargo vessel with a fire on board Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in St. Simons Sound, Ga. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
  • Smoke rises from a cargo ship that capsized in the St. Simons Island, Georgia sound Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

