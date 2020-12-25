Part of Golden Ray heads to Louisiana

Section One of the wreck of the Golden Ray departs St. Simons Sound, Ga. with vehicles secured inside the section and on the deck of the Barge JULIE B enroute to a recycling facility in Gibson, La. (St. Simons Sound Incident response)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP/WSAV) — Part of a cargo ship that became stranded off the St. Simons Island coast is headed to a recycling facility in Louisiana.

A barge hauling the gigantic bow section of the Golden Ray is expected to reach its destination in the Gulf of Mexico in another week or so.

It left St. Simons Sound on Tuesday.

The 3,100-metric-ton chunk of steel is going to Gibson, Louisiana. Salvagers are cutting the Golden Ray into pieces.

Once the facility receives the first section, the barge will return to the Brunswick area and standby to receive the next.

The South Korean ship overturned in the sound near the Port of Brunswick in September 2019 while carrying 4,200 vehicles.

The incident response team continues to observe and recover light oil sheens and pieces of debris, some oiled, near the wreck and at the shoreline.

If the public encounters possible debris from the Golden Ray wreck, officials urge you not to touch it and call the Debris Reporting Hotline at 912-944-5620.